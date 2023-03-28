1 killed in shooting at Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed at a convenience store Tuesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Authorities responded to 1341 Metropolitan Pkwy, which is the address for the Metro Quik Mart. The location is near the Metropolitan Library.
Details are limited at this time. 11Alive is working to find out more about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.