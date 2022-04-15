1 found shot dead inside car at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Police said preliminary evidence suggests someone else was inside the car, too.

ATLANTA — One person is dead in a Friday southwest Atlanta shooting.

The early morning shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at 1250 Donnelly Avenue SW in the West End neighborhood, according to Ralph Woolfolk with the Atlanta Police Department. That is the address of the Donnelly Courts apartment complex.

Officers arrived to find a person shot inside a car. Police said preliminary evidence suggests someone else was inside the car, too.

Woolfolk said investigators believe the man killed is in his early 30s. His identity has not been released at this time and there is currently no information about a suspect.