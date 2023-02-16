x
Local News

1 MARTA rail line suspended starting Friday

While the MARTA red line trains are suspended, local and express shuttles will run from Medical Center to Lenox station.

ATLANTA — MARTA's red line trains will not run full service for over a week starting Friday, Feb. 17, according to the MARTA website

The rail line will be suspended while crews replace the line's tracks. While the rail line is suspended, MARTA said local and express shuttles would run from Medical Center to Lenox station.

Local bus shuttles will be available at the following stations:

  • Medical Center
  • Buckhead
  • Lenox

Express bus shuttles will run non-stop between Medical Center and Lenox Stations.

Residents who have to transfer between Red and Gold lines will have to switch at Lenox Station since shuttles "will not serve Lindbergh Center Station," the site said.

The bus shuttle will offer on-demand shuttle services to and from Buckhead and Lenox stations. To learn more about requesting a ride, click here.

Although full service won't be restored until Sunday, Feb. 26, the Red Line train will run between North Springs and the Airport starting Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m., according to the site.

MARTA said the train would only run on 24-minute schedules until it is fully restored. 

