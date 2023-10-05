$1 million tiny houses pilot program could soon come to College Park

It’s just a small plot of land now, but big things could be coming to an area along Princeton Avenue, just a block away from College Park’s MARTA station.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Fulton County is working with the City of College Park right now for a tiny homes pilot program. Fulton County Commissioners already approved putting $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act towards a pilot program.

The pilot program in College Park potentially includes six to eight tiny houses, each with less than 500 square feet. Prices are expected to range from $100,000 to $150,000.

“We thought it would be a good spot, great location, close to city services, the library, our restaurants along Main Street, and Parks and Recreation,” College Park Councilman Joe Carn said.

Carn said College Park would like to donate about half an acre of land it owns to Fulton County for the pilot.

“Georgia is the seventh state in terms of housing affordability,” Carn said. “They're pretty unaffordable in terms of housing, so we're going to work to help to turn the tide there.”

The houses would look similar to tiny homes at South Park Cottage, which is also in College Park.

Many people in the area give the pilot program two thumbs up.

“I actually think it's a great idea. We're just programed to think that we need a big home, but we actually don’t, which just clutters up and takes more space for extra things and stuff like that. It’s more things to clean," Raynesha Harrison said.

“I think the community would definitely benefit from the tiny homes. It would bring people who may need affordable housing into the community and give them an opportunity to be able to purchase over here. I think that would be great," Tania Butts said.

Carn hopes the tiny houses pilot program is just the beginning for the small homes in College Park.

“Hopefully we get a good reception and there's more interest for maybe further developments,” Carn said.