Sandy Springs fire sends 1 to hospital, officials say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out Saturday evening in Sandy Springs.
The fire started at an area off Fountain Oaks Lane, which is listed as a residential area on Google maps.
One person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials with the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Their injuries are non-life threatening, officials said.
Currently, the cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department’s arson investigators.