Sandy Springs fire sends 1 to hospital, officials say

The fire started at an area off Fountain Oaks Lane, which is listed as a residential area on Google maps.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out Saturday evening in Sandy Springs.

One person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Their injuries are non-life threatening, officials said. 

Currently, the cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department’s arson investigators. 

