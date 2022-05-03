1-year-old dies from her injuries following Cobb County crash

The child's mother died in the crash Sunday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A child died from her injuries two days after she was involved in a crash that killed her mother, Cobb County Police said.

Authorities provided the update Tuesday saying the 1-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Kayanne K.L. Dunn, 37, was driving with her daughter Sunday night heading east on C.H. James Parkway when her car was rear-ended by another driver in the left lane. Dunn continued on her path, coming to a stop at the Oglesby Road intersection, according to crash investigators.

Dunn got out of her car holding her 1-year-old daughter and started walking across C.H. James Parkway toward Oglesby Road. Police said that's when she and her child were struck by a red 2021 Chevrolet Blazer while it was traveling west in the right lane. Cobb County Police said a blue 2016 Ford Taurus also slammed into Dunn.

The mother and the toddler were rushed to a nearby hospital. Dunn was dead on arrival, the child was initially being treated for life-threatening injuries.