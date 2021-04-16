Home Depot helps out with 10-week cleanup effort in Coweta County following tornado

Three weeks ago, an EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of the city.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Home Depot Foundation and the City Of Newnan kicked off a 10-week project where they'll remove debris, recover valuables, and replace essentials for residents in the area.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, will work alongside BeArded WARRIORs and Inspiritus to complete the cleanup project. They will be following CDC and government safety guideline during the initiative. They plan on activating 10 local cleanup projects to provide support to the areas with the most critical needs.

"As needs evolve, The Home Depot Foundation will remain committed to the short- and long-term recovery in Newnan," according to a release sent to 11Alive.

The Home Depot Foundation committed up to $500,000 to aid with immediate relief efforts long-term recovery for communities impacted by the historic winter storms. This commitment was in addition to the Foundation's annual grants of $3.6 million to disaster relief national nonprofit partners, bringing the current total commitment for 2021 to $4.1 million.





There is a big cleanup effort set for Saturday in Coweta County.

Anyone willing to come volunteer can go to meetup location at Smokey Road Middle School. The shifts will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

11Alive Photojournalist Kathy Bourn contributed to this report.