10-year-old boy pulled from pool, Atlanta Fire Rescue says

When firefighters arrived, they said the 10-year-old boy was out of the water. Firefighters gave the boy medical care until Grady EMS arrived.

ATLANTA — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a pool Monday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to a possible drowning at 250 Amal Drive, which is the address of a pool near the Renaissance at Park Place Apartments-- not far from Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The child was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital for additional treatment, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

