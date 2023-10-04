10-year-old shot in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, APD says

Details are limited at this time.

ATLANTA — A child was shot in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood Monday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers responded to a report of a child with a gunshot wound arriving at Hughes Spalding Hospital by private car. At the hospital, officers found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot but was alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators believe the boy was shot in the area of Woodlawn Ave. NW., which is near Thrive Academy Atlanta and North Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

APD's aggravated assault unit responded to the scene and is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.