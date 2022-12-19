10-year-old rescued from fire in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old girl was airlifted after she was saved from a fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to a house fire off Crescent Woode Drive in Hiram, a community in Paulding County. When firefighters arrived, they were met with black smoke and flames, they said.
Several people managed to get out of the townhome. They told firefighters a 10-year-old girl was still trapped inside. Firefighters rushed inside the home and rescued the girl.
She was found unconscious, but still breathing, according to officials with Paulding County Fire & Rescue. The girl was taken to Paulding County ER and later airlifted to Eggleston.
Currently, the girl is being treated at Augusta’s burn unit, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.