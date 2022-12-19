10-year-old rescued from fire in Paulding County

The girl was flown to Eggleston shortly after she was saved from the burning home.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old girl was airlifted after she was saved from a fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire off Crescent Woode Drive in Hiram, a community in Paulding County. When firefighters arrived, they were met with black smoke and flames, they said.

Several people managed to get out of the townhome. They told firefighters a 10-year-old girl was still trapped inside. Firefighters rushed inside the home and rescued the girl.

She was found unconscious, but still breathing, according to officials with Paulding County Fire & Rescue. The girl was taken to Paulding County ER and later airlifted to Eggleston.