102-year-old Minnesota woman receives nearly 800 birthday cards from strangers

Rose DeNardo's family asked the world to help celebrate a special day. The response was even better than they'd hoped.

WOODBURY, Minn. — It's hard to find a safe way to celebrate birthdays in a pandemic -- especially for older people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

But thanks to hundreds of strangers, one woman's 102nd birthday party was a huge success.

Rose DeNardo's family asked the world to help celebrate her 102nd birthday. Sharing posts far and wide on social media, they listed a P.O. box address and hoped for the best.

As it turns out... the response was way beyond their wildest dreams. As of Wednesday afternoon, DeNardo has received 790 birthday cards.

"Wow... I was hoping for 102," her daughter Karen told KARE 11. "I have been overwhelmed with joy each day I go to the P.O. box."

The DeNardos aren't the only ones getting creative with celebrations during the pandemic. Another unique party was held for Minnesota's oldest known resident, 112-year-old Erna Zahn.

With her nursing home in lockdown, Zahn couldn't celebrate the usual way. Instead, she celebrated with a new haircut, a parade of socially-distanced visitors in their vehicles, and video greetings from friends, family and strangers alike.