11 things to do this Labor Day weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Are you looking for some fun activities to do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend? Well, you're in luck! We've compiled a list of 11 great things to do that are sure to keep you entertained.

Whether you're interested in art, culture, or outdoor activities, there's something for everyone. So, why not take a break from your daily routine and explore the best that Atlanta has to offer this holiday weekend?

It's that time of the year again! Around 65,000 pop culture enthusiasts are expected to gather in the heart of Atlanta during the Labor Day weekend to celebrate Dragon Con. This exciting event is the perfect opportunity for fans to meet their favorite actors, artists, authors, creators, and experts, show off their latest cosplay, make new friends, and experience the pure joy that Dragon Con brings. The event runs from Thursday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 4. See our guide to the event here.

The Atlanta Black Pride weekend is finally here, and organizers are ensuring that this year's festivities are full of fun and meaningful experiences. The events will run from Wednesday through Labor Day weekend and offer exciting celebrations, services, and help for all attendees.

The festival is on Sunday, Sept. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. at Piedmont Park. The event will have local food and merchandise vendors.

Enjoy a special advance screening of a new release movie for only $5! The catch? It's a mystery! Regal won't reveal which film will be shown until the event takes place on Labor Day, Sept. 4. The movie is rated PG-13 and runs for 108 minutes.

Are you aware of the monthly Museums on Us program with Bank of America? This September, coinciding with Labor Day Weekend, Bank of America credit card holders can enjoy free museum entry at four local Atlanta area museums. The participating museums include the High Museum of Art and the Atlanta History Center.

This event will be across from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium; this free and family-friendly event offers delicious Soul and Southern cuisine, live music, art, and urban winemakers. Mark your calendars for Sept. 2 to 3.

This event is on Sept. 2. With options including a half marathon, 10k, or 5k, all are welcome to participate. Enjoy a race along Atlanta's Eastside Beltline and receive a Whiskey Run t-shirt and event medal. For those 21+, whiskey samplings and pairings await post-race.

Over 45,000 guests are expected to attend this celebration of art, featuring works by 175+ artists from across the US, artist demonstrations, and more. Save the date for the annual Labor Day festival on Sept. 2 to 4, 2023, at historic Marietta Square. Proceeds from the event go towards Marietta and Cobb County Schools. Visit the festival's website to learn more.

Catching a Braves game at Truist Park is a must-do activity if you're spending summer in Atlanta. Check out The Battery, which has numerous shops and restaurants to explore. Get your Braves tickets here. Here are the home games around Labor Day weekend the Atlanta Braves will play home games on:

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – vs. New York Mets

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Thursday, Sept. 7 – vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Friday, Sept. 8 – vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Saturday, Sept. 9 – vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Sunday, Sept. 10 – vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Join the Big Peach Sizzler on Sept. 4 to support Cystic Fibrosis and the GA CF community. Run the 10K or 5K race by registering here. The races will be at Apple Valley Rd, near the Brookhaven MARTA Station—a post-race party with music, food, beer, vendors and swag.