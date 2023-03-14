11-year-old shot, killed by stray bullet in Spalding County

This happened in the early hours of Tuesday, around 1 a.m. in Spalding Heights.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Spalding County, according the county sheriff's office.

This happened in the early hours of Tuesday, around 1 a.m. in Spalding Heights neighborhood.

According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, "one of the rounds that was fired at the intended target missed, travelled through the victim's bedroom window and struck her, killing her instantly."

As of now, there is no information on possible suspects. Sheriff Dix announced that his office would not be release the name of the victim at this time.

He noted that the investigation is still ongoing and asks that anyone with information to contact the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.