Who are the panelists? | 11Alive's #BlackYouthTownhall

11Alive is bringing together community leaders, parents and youth to discuss ways to keep our youth safe this summer in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Right before school breaks for the summer, 11Alive is hosting a #BlackYouthTownhall community conversation with our partner V-103.

The sold-out townhall, moderated by 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi and V-103's DJ Greg Street, will take place at Auburn Avenue Research Library on May 8th. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and the event will begin at 6 P.M.

Abdulahi is bringing together local leaders, school officials, recording artists, parents and teens to talk about how we keep our streets safe.

Meet the panelists





Neima Abdulahi – Journalist, 11Alive

Neima Abdulahi is a journalist at 11Alive News who specializes in culture, entertainment, and social impact reporting. Born in Somalia but raised in the heart of Atlanta, Neima is committed to telling stories that make an impact on our community.

DJ Greg Street – Radio host, V103

DJ Greg Street is an legendary radio personality who has been making his mark on Atlanta’s airwaves since 1995 at V-103. He previously worked for radio stations in Mississippi, Alabama, Houston, and Dallas.

Young Dro – Hip-hop artist & youth mentor

Rapper Young Dro grew up in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. He launched an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta’s youth called “It Still Takes a Village.”

Gary Davis Sr. – Founder, Next Level Boys Academy

Gary Davis Sr. is the founder of Next Level Boys Academy, a mentoring organization dedicated to helping young men build better relationships with their families and communities. He’s a philanthropist, mentor and author of a book called “Raising Him Without Him.”

Shakira Rice – Director of Community Engagement, Clayton County Schools

Mrs. Shakira Rice is the director of community Engagement for Clayton County Schools. She is a former principal at North Clayton Middle School with more than 20 years of experience working with students and families in the district.

Mrs. Rice received a Master’s in Special Education from the University of West Georgia and she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Georgia Southwestern State University.

Chief Ronald Applin – Executive Director, Office & Security for Atlanta Public Schools

The Atlanta native received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Mercer University and a master’s in public administration at Troy University.

Jeffery Gates, Gun violence survivor and representative from Grady Hospital