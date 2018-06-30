CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- The vehicle belonging to a murdered Sandy Springs woman was found Saturday in Chamblee.

Police found the Kia Sorrento that belonged to Kay Thomasson, 71, who was found murdered inside her Sandy Springs home earlier this week.

The vehicle was found Saturday morning in the Azalea apartment complex on Chamblee-Dunwoody Way.

Police canvassed the complex after the vehicle was discovered, and 11Alive was the only station to cover the action.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who murdered Thomasson, whose body was found by a relative, who then contacted police.

