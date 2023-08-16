11Alive Poll | Voters in Georgia weigh in on approval, disapproval of prominent figures and their job performances

Here is a look at the results.

ATLANTA — Voters in Georgia are weighing in on whether they "approve" or "disapprove" of how some of our nation and state's prominent figures, leaders are performing in their roles in 11Alive's latest online poll.

The poll conducted by SurveyUSA, from Tuesday, Aug. 15, through Wednesday, Aug. 16, surveyed a sample of 650 Georgians – 554 of whom were identified as being registered to vote.

The poll asked voters to select their approval or disapproval ratings for how President Joe Biden, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and former President Donald Trump -- are performing or have performed in their positions.

A question about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was also included. She's been in the spotlight this week after a grand jury indicted Trump in the 2020 election interference case.

Voters were asked to select one of the following options for each question: "Strongly Approve," "Somewhat Approve," "Somewhat Disapprove," "Strongly Disapprove," or "Not Sure."

Below are the results:

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President?

15% Strongly Approve

26% Somewhat Approve

14% Somewhat Disapprove

42% Strongly Disapprove

2% Not Sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Brian Kemp is doing as Governor?

19% Strongly Approve

39% Somewhat Approve

20% Somewhat Disapprove

17% Strongly Disapprove

5% Not Sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Fani Willis is doing as Fulton County District Attorney?

18% Strongly Approve

14% Somewhat Approve

9% Somewhat Disapprove

15% Strongly Disapprove

44% Not Sure

When he was in office, did you, overall, approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump did as President?

28% Strongly Approve

23% Somewhat Approve

10% Somewhat Disapprove

35% Strongly Disapprove

3% Not Sure