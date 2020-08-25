Customers say FedEx packages passing through Norcross facility delayed days, weeks

Several 11Alive viewers have contacted our newsroom saying packages shipped through FedEx are showing up several days or more than a week late, or not at all.

NORCROSS, Ga. — FedEx customers are fed up over long delays for packages coming through the company's Norcross facility. They cite increased online shopping for delays.

"My package was delayed over a week and it just came Nashville, from Nashville to Atlanta," David Hagan of Snellville said.

Hagan said he received his package shipped with FedEx on Friday, after he spent part of the day waiting and working remotely in the company's parking lot.

"About three hours on Friday until I was finally able to get somebody who could confirm the package was there and I was finally able to get the package."

Hagan shared his FedEx tracking history with 11Alive, showing his package arrived in Kennesaw on Aug. 14, then traveled to Norcross on the 15th, was listed as out for delivery on the 18th, then went back to Norcross. On Aug. 21, he received an update that he had 10 business days to pickup his package at FedEx's Norcross facility.

Hagan said he never requested to pick-up his package and during the week he waited for his package to arrive, calls to FedEx, and speaking to company representatives led to no further details about when his package might be delivered.

"We understand there are delays, we understand there are that it is going to take longer we get that," Hagan said. "But when you can't get clear communication, yeah then it forces me to go into a store that I might not otherwise go into."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagan said he would prefer to shop online, but now he is thinking twice.

"Now I'm forced to go into a store that I might not otherwise go into because I can't count on shipping," he said.

Abbe Sands who lives in the Atlanta area said she is having similar issues.

She ordered a gift from an online store and tracking shows the package shipped with FedEx on July 22, but nothing ever arrived.

"I talked with the shipper and they re-shipped the item and now that is lost somewhere," Sands said.

The replacement package sent to Sands also hasn't arrived. Her tracking history shows the replacement shipped on Aug. 11 from Illinois, arrived in Kennesaw on Aug. 13, then made it to FedEx's Norcross facility the next day and remained in Norcross for a week, before tracking shows it headed back to Kennesaw.

As Sands continues to wait, she says she is joined by several of her neighbors.

"There is a whole bunch of postings on NextDoor," she said. "I know it isn't just me."

A FedEx spokesman told 11Alive during the company's most recent quarter ending May 31, average daily package volume for FedEx Ground was more than 11 million packages a day, a 25 percent increase from the same period in 2019.

The company released the following statement when asked about the issues with delays being reported for packages being handled by the company's Norcross facility:

"FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic that has resulted in a temporary service delay for some packages in the Norcross area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels. Customers may track their package or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com."

Questions from 11Alive about whether there are unique circumstances causing delays in Norcross, compared to other FedEx facilities weren't directly answered.