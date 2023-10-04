11Alive viewers help Fulton mother of 6 avoid eviction

Debra Johnson told 11Alive she would be able to stay in her home thanks to the generosity of strangers over the last few days.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County mother of six now has a path to peace, after 11Alive viewers stepped in to help her family avoid eviction and stay in a home she's renting.

Just days ago, Debra Johnson didn't know if she would be able to stay in her Sandy Springs home after her COVID-19 relief funds ran out.

The funds, which were part of a Fulton County rental assistance program, were supposed to help residents pay rent for up to 18 months. However, Johnson said the funds dried up three months later.

A judge and Johnson's landlord gave her an ultimatum: pay $9,000 in back rent or be forced to leave.

"Every time there was a knock on the door, I was a little nervous," Johnson said. "I was extremely nervous not knowing if that would be the day."

By Friday, 11Alive viewers started raising thousands of dollars for Johnson and her family. Over the weekend, she raised nearly $30,000, enough for Johnson to get current on her rent, pay off some outstanding credit card debt and afford rent for the next couple of months until she starts her new full-time job as a special education teacher. She said the money she's raised should arrive in her bank account later this week, and she will work out a deal with her landlord to stay in the home.

"I was drowning, and now I'm actually able to sleep well at night and I know that things are looking up for me," Johnson said. "This maybe will help someone else. This may be encouragement for another mother going through something, just to know that there are good people around that will help you out.”



The help comes after Johnson moved to Georgia last year to escape an abusive relationship. She and her kids stayed in one hotel room, as she struggled to find permanent work and financial help. Now, Johnson is able to put food on the table, and her kids are able to work and play in peace.

“Just having to go through a storm with my children, they’ve seen me go through other things," Johnson said. "So going through it with them, it feels like they’re able to see me come out of something and with a smile on my face.”