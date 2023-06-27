Mother of 8 buys new car for family after 11Alive viewers help raise thousands

Earlier this month, we shared Ebon Sledge's story. Her 10-year-old daughter, J'Adore, was waiting for a transplant after kidney failure.

ATLANTA — A mother of eight now has a car for her family, thanks to 11Alive viewers.

Earlier this month, we shared Ebon Sledge's story. Her 10-year-old daughter, J'Adore, was waiting for a transplant after being diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020.

Ebon was struggling to make ends meet, driving her daughter to dialysis three days a week while they waited for the transplant.

She works as a restaurant cook and Uber driver every free moment she has between appointments and bringing the kids to and from school. But because of the grueling pace, Sledge had to scale back her work to part-time to care for J'Adore.

As the bills piled up and became overwhelming, Ebon and the children were eventually evicted from their home. They had been living in a two-bed hotel room in Griffin for the last year.

Ebon previously said she and her children were on the brink of being kicked out of the hotel room they had been staying at because they couldn’t afford that anymore.

After the story aired, viewers raised more than $65,000 to help.

With the money, Ebon said she was able to purchase a car big enough to fit the entire family.

Now, she said she will be able to bring the other kids to school and J'Adore to her appointments comfortably.

Ebon shared a video, featured below, of her showing off the car to her whole family and the excitement on the faces of her kids as they took a look inside.