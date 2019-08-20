NORCROSS, Ga. — A gas leak on Buford Highway has evacuated 12 homes and one business, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said Tuesday.

The agency wrote on Twitter that leak was affecting homes between Britt Avenue and S. Cemetery Street in Norcross.

Construction works struck a 3-4 inch gas line, the agency said.

Buford Highway to South Peachtree Street has been closed.

