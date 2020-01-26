BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said a 12-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old girl was hurt in a house fire in Butts County early Sunday morning.

County officials said the fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. at a home Georgia Highway 42 near the town of Indian Springs.

Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson said that when firefighters arrived, they discovered the two injuries.

In addition to crews from Butts County, firefighters from the cities of Jackson and Flovilla worked to knock down the blaze, he said.

Wilson said that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, ambulances had left the home with the victims.

He said that it appears the blaze started in a rear room, possibly a bedroom in the home. State fire investigators are on the scene participating in an investigation of the scene in order to determine a cause of the fire.

According to Wilson, there does not appear to be a fireplace inside the home.

No firefighters suffered any serious injuries. He said that one firefighter rolled his ankle, but continued to participate in the firefighting efforts.

In a tweet, county officials said that one person had died and a second person was airlifted to Atlanta.

