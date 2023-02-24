12-year-old girl shot in Atlanta's Wisteria Gardens neighborhood: APD

Details are limited at this time.

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old girl was shot Friday evening in Atlanta's Wisteria Gardens neighborhood.

It happened at a home at the 3700 block of Leesburg CT SW, which is near the Wilson Mill Park Basketball Courts, Atlanta Police said.

When officers arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m., they said they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was alert, conscious and breathing. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, APD said.

Investigators with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.