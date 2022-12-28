12-year-old shot in Dekalb County: Deputies

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the girl with a gunshot wound.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in DeKalb County Wednesday.

The girl was shot during an argument between her mother and “a known suspect,” according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 4700 block of Central Drive for a person shot. The area is just off North Harriston Road, not far from Stone Mountain High School and Hambrick Elementary. When deputies arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Currently, two people are in custody and could be facing charges, according to law enforcement. It is not known how severe the child’s injuries are.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.