12-year old shot in leg in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking into the circumstances of a shooting after they said a 12-year-old was injured.
The call came in Saturday evening from a Stone Road address. According to officers, the caller told police his daughter had been shot in the leg.
The child was conscious, breathing and treated for her injury, APD said. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.
11Alive is working to get more details about what happened.
