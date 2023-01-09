He is only 13-years-old and hasn't been seen in 5 days. DeKalb police asking for public's help

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing boy who they say hasn't been seen since Jan. 4.
Identified by police as "Joel," the 13-year-old boy was last seen leaving Circlestone Drive in Lithonia.
He is 5-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department.
Joel was last seen wearing red shirts and pants with black shoes, according to the release.
If you have any information about Joel’s whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.