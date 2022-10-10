13-year-old hurt in overnight drive-by shooting in Atlanta

Police say it happened right before 1 a.m. Monday on Ezra Church Drive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a suspect they say shot a 13-year-old in a drive-by overnight in northwest Atlanta.

Police were investigating Monday's incident by Ezra Church Drive. They said a shooter likely got out of the car and shot into a house where several adults were.

Bullet holes can be seen from the home's front window, the teen was on the other side, his brother told 11Alive’s Tracey Amick Peer.

Steve Sheats said his little brother, Tory, was sitting in the living room behind the window when bullets started flying through.

“All I heard was a white car drive by and let off shots while everybody was inside,” he said.

Sheats said he doesn’t know who shot 13-year-old Tory or why they would fire inside the home.

“I don’t beef with folks,” Sheats said.

Police the 13-year-old was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. He's back home.

Mohi Rahmatullayeva is from Uzbekistan and moved in right next door to the house where the shooting happened on Sunday. She said she heard the commotion when it happened.

“My first impressions about America not good," she said. "I feel so scared, I don't know what to do."

Now Rahmatullayeva said she wants to find a new place to live.

"Maybe we’ll decide to move somewhere else,” said Rahmatullayeva.

Meanwhile, Sheats said he hopes the shooter is found and he’s glad his brother will be OK.