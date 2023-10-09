x
2 Florida men wrangled a gator, nearly record breaking catch

The largest gator caught in Florida was 14'3.5" in Brevard County in 2010.
Credit: Courtesy of Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten
Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten pictured with the 14-foot gator they caught in Putnam County on Friday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Two men caught a 14-foot, 1-inch alligator at the St. Johns River on Friday.

Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten said it took a little more than four hours to get the massive gator in the boat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said they did not reach out to the FWC for official measurement.

According to the duo, it came out to 14 feet, 1 inch and weighed in at 723 pounds.

Credit: Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten
Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten measure the gator.

The FWC said the gator has been processed, so it will not be officially measured.

Hutchinson and Knighten said they were too busy wrestling with the gator to get any video.

Credit: Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten
14-foot gator caught in Putnam County.

The largest gator caught in Florida was 14 feet and 3.5 inches in Brevard County in 2010.

