The largest gator caught in Florida was 14'3.5" in Brevard County in 2010.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Two men caught a 14-foot, 1-inch alligator at the St. Johns River on Friday.

Joel Hutchinson and Lee Knighten said it took a little more than four hours to get the massive gator in the boat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said they did not reach out to the FWC for official measurement.

According to the duo, it came out to 14 feet, 1 inch and weighed in at 723 pounds.

The FWC said the gator has been processed, so it will not be officially measured.

Hutchinson and Knighten said they were too busy wrestling with the gator to get any video.