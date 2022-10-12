x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

14-year-old injured by gunfire at Stonecrest Mall, police say

This is what we know.

More Videos

STONECREST, Ga. — A teenager was injured in a shooting at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday evening. 

It happened around 2:21 p.m., DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Stonecrest Mall. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old teen with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggest that the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted, police said, and no other injuries have been reported about the incident. Officers are still on the scene gathering more information.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed as the investigation continues. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Credit: WXIA

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out