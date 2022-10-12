14-year-old injured by gunfire at Stonecrest Mall, police say

This is what we know.

STONECREST, Ga. — A teenager was injured in a shooting at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

It happened around 2:21 p.m., DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Stonecrest Mall. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old teen with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggest that the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted, police said, and no other injuries have been reported about the incident. Officers are still on the scene gathering more information.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed as the investigation continues. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

TEENAGER SHOT HIMSELF AT STONECREST MALL | @DeKalbCountyPD said the 14-year-old was taken to hospital. Many people inside the mall heard a gunshot, and said people were scrambling. Fortunately, no one else was hurt. pic.twitter.com/fM3TyquNrM — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 10, 2022