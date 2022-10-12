14-year-old injured by gunfire at Stonecrest Mall, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A teenager was injured in a shooting at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.
It happened around 2:21 p.m., DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Stonecrest Mall. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old teen with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Initial reports suggest that the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted, police said, and no other injuries have been reported about the incident. Officers are still on the scene gathering more information.
The mall was evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed as the investigation continues. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
