'I just held my baby’s hand' | A mother's cry for justice after her 14-year-old is killed at Woodstock house party

Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Deputies are still working to find out who fired gunshots at teen party Sunday.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A heartbroken mother of a 14-year-old, who was killed over the weekend after bring shot at a teen party, is speaking out for the very first time.

Landon Andrew's mother, Shawnda Schafer, says she just doesn't want her son's story to get lost.

Schafer says she was woken up early Sunday morning when one of her son's friends called her, "He was crying and screaming in a panic saying Landon had been shot….I didn’t know what I was hearing.”

Landon was found with a gunshot wound to his waist at a home on Victoria Road in Woodstock where deputies say about a hundred teens were gathered for a party.

Schafer's son was taken to Kennestone Hospital where she says he spent the majority of the night fighting for his life, "they let me know that when he got there, he didn’t have a pulse."

The heartbroken mother says he underwent several surgeries, but doctors weren't able to save him. He passed away with Schafer by his side Sunday.

His mom said he was nicknamed "Lando" and was one of two boys. She says he played just about every sport, with a passion for basketball and baseball. She says Lando could win over just about anyone with his personality. The teen was a freshman at Kell High School in Marietta.

As Schafer continues to process the loss of her son, she said she just wants justice, "he was just a huge light to our whole family and now it isn’t there.”