ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms meets people of all ages every day. On Tuesday, she met a special 14-year-old girl.

Sydney Wilson learned she was accepted to be a member of the Class of 2023 at Spelman College earlier this year - making her the youngest student ever to attend the school. She is set to start this semester.

Wilson is a graduate of the Wilson Academy in Lithonia, a year-round school that focuses on critical thinking skills, financial literacy, and STEM. The school shared the news of her acceptance, cheering her on.

MORE: She's going to Spelman College in the fall. She's only 14 years old.

Mayor Bottoms met with Wilson to wish her the best of luck as she starts classes this fall, the City of Atlanta shared on Twitter.

In an interview with 11Alive earlier this year, Wilson said the decision to attend Spelman was years in the making. She said she first encountered the idea when she was just 8 years old and visited the campus.

"My school always does a college tour just to give kids exposure so they don't think about just one college, so I had gone on a Spelman tour when I was eight, and I really liked the vibe there - a lot of strong, black independent women around me, and it seemed like it really had a sense of community," the teen described.

The school website states that classes start on Aug. 21.

