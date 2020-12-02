COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Police said a 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday evening.

It happened on Smyrna-Powder Springs Road near Neese Drive, which is near Birney Elementary School.

According to Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk, it was around 5:42 p.m. when the 15-year-old was riding his bicycle eastward on a sidewalk on the south side of Smyrna-Powder Springs Road.

Delk said that when the boy tried to cross the roadway to get to Neese Drive, a 2008 Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on Smyrna-Powder Springs Road struck the teen on the roadway.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt in the incident, Delk said.

The incident occurred as it was getting dark in an area without any streetlights, Delk said, plus it was raining heavily at the time.

He said a second 15-year-old was also riding on the sidewalk, but did not enter the roadway, and was not struck by the Ford.

According to Delk, no charges are expected in connection with the incident.

