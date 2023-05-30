15-year-old dies after being shot in face over weekend, Cobb Police say

Police weren’t sure what they were being called to, but things quicklv escalated when they discovered a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed over Memorial Day weekend.

Officers were initially called to an address off Quiet Creek Court Sunday morning at around 11:35 a.m. Police weren’t sure what they were being called to, but things quickly escalated when they discovered a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injury, according to a release from the Cobb County Police Department.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the case. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes at 770-499-4111.