Backers of a new development west of midtown say it could transform a blighted community – and it’s drawing fire because it could squeeze out low income residents.

An old low-slung brick building that once produced noxious chemicals is now the centerpiece of a proposed project alongside a busy railroad line northwest of downtown. Called the Westside Yards, it would transform what’s now mostly 16 acres of weeds and empty buildings into retail, housing, offices and a hotel.

"This whole market has been growing really, really quickly," said

Wesley deFoor, one of the developers. Westside Yards would be the first new private-sector project of its size in English Avenue / Vine City. And its backers say it could kindle more development in, an area where vacant and boarded up houses are still commonplace, at least for now.

"The demand that we’re seeing, this area has really been left out. And we’re looking forward to this being a catalyst development for this side of the railroad line," deFoor said.

The enthusiasm is not universal -- In a city where low income residents frequently see high dollar development in their neighborhoods, and automatically assume it will eventually force them out.

"They wouldn’t be able to afford to stay here," said Thurnel Outlaw, a 33 year resident. "I’m convinced they won’t be able to stay."

Backers of the project say they’ve drawn affordable housing into the Westside Yards project, though some of the specifics are still under discussion. "I

t really has been an issue. And obviously people getting pushed out of their homes is not an interest of ours," deFoor said.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talked frequently about protecting affordable housing in gentrifying neighborhoods when she campaigned in 2017. "E

very time they're going to develop something, they never count the poor people in," Outlaw said. "They’re always telling them that (they will), but they push them to the back burner once they get started."

Backers say Westside Yards will be different. Skeptics are hoping to scale it back before it gets final city approval.

