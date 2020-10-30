Man shot after confronting a group breaking into his car in Atlanta: Police

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt early Friday morning.
Atlanta Police report officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of William Holmes Borders Senior Dr. NE.
At the scene, police found Ellery Clowers, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds. Clowers told police that he saw a group of men breaking into his car and confronted them.
During the confrontation, Clowers was shot and the suspects drove off in a white Dodge Charger, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call police.