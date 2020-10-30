Man shot after confronting a group breaking into his car in Atlanta: Police

At the scene, police found Ellery Clowers, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt early Friday morning.

Atlanta Police report officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of William Holmes Borders Senior Dr. NE.

At the scene, police found Ellery Clowers, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds. Clowers told police that he saw a group of men breaking into his car and confronted them.

During the confrontation, Clowers was shot and the suspects drove off in a white Dodge Charger, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.