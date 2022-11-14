16-year-old faces involuntary manslaughter charge after shooting outside Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Police say

21-year-old Kani Lewis died as a result of the shooting, APD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from previous coverage.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday in connection to a shooting outside an Atlanta Chick-fil-A over the weekend, Atlanta Police said.

APD said the 16-year-old came to its Public Safety Headquarters to speak with detectives Monday.

"After speaking with the detective and upon further investigation, it was determined that this shooting was the result of negligent firearm handling," APD said. "It appears the 16-year-old juvenile was inside a vehicle with the victim when the 16-year-old negligently discharged a firearm, striking the victim."

The teen was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, APD said.

The shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW. Police identified the man shot as 21-year-old Kani Lewis. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

APD previously said Lewis was one of five people inside the car when the gun went off. The three witnesses stayed at the scene and cooperated with APD's investigation, detectives previously said.