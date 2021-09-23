x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

16-year-old arrested in connection to drive-by shooting, murder in Clarksville

Authorities said the 16-year-old is wanted on a first degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing Emmanuel Tyson on Friday, Aug. 20.

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and SWAT units announced Thursday, they have arrested a 16-year-old wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Authorities said the 16-year-old is wanted on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing Emmanuel Tyson on Friday, Aug. 20.

The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old was arrested at a Decatur home and was transported to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center without incident. 

The 16-year-old is currently awaiting extradition. 

Related Articles