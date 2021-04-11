16-year-old arrested in string of Forsyth County car break-ins

Investigators said the Florida teen is linked to more than 50 car burglaries.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is facing charges after he took part in more than 50 car break-ins, according to Forsyth County deputies.

Investigators with the sheriff's office took the teen into custody on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the Deerfield Juncture Apartments along Deerfield Crossing Drive near Alpharetta. A 911 caller said people wearing hoodies were breaking into vehicles in the parking lot, according to a sheriff's office news release.

When deputies arrived, they found several vehicles had been broken into and a reportedly stolen vehicle had made it out of the apartment community and into Milton. No one was inside the vehicle, deputies say.

Officers with the Milton Police Department found a 16-year-old boy who matched the witness description running through a parking lot, not far from where the stolen vehicle was found, they said. Investigators said the teen had a window punch tool and other items that seemed to come from the burglarized vehicles.

The two agencies worked together to take the teen into custody. He was taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center facing charges of entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle and criminal trespass to property.