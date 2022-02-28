Community mourning after Georgia high school cheerleader dies

"As a community, our heart breaks collectively at the loss of Ralyx Price," Bremen City Church wrote on Facebook.

BREMEN, Ga. — The Bremen community is mourning tragic death of a high school cheerleader on Monday morning. The Carrollton Police Department shared its condolences with the students at Bremen High School on social media, saying their "hearts and prayers" are with Raylx Price's family.

The Haralson County Coroner's Office has not released Price's cause of death at this time.

"Losing Ralyx is such a tragic loss for our community. At this time we ask that everyone please remember her family, the students, friends, and teachers in this community in your prayers in the days and weeks to come," deputy coroner Josh Worthy told 11Alive.

The students and staff at Bremen High School, where Price was a cheerleader, held a ceremony in the school's basketball gymnasium to honor the teen's life. They prayed, held hands, and sang as tears flowed.

"As a community, our heart breaks collectively at the loss of Ralyx Price. As a community, our heart cried out to the Lord tonight. We choose to bring our grief to the feet of Jesus as we continue to pray and support her family and friends," Bremen City Church wrote on Facebook.

Until we meet again, sweet Blue Devil! #ForeverInOurHearts #WeLoveYouRalyx Posted by Bremen City Schools on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The school district also shared the sad news on social media, which now has over 1,000 reactions on Facebook. Hundreds of people expressed their sympathy for the high school and Price's family in the comments.