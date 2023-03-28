x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

16-year-old killed in Forsyth County crash, deputies say

The teen was killed Monday night while on her way back from Cumming. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies said that a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash Monday night.

It happened while the teen was driving along Haw Creek Road. She was on her way back from Cumming when she came upon a curve, according to deputies.

Instead of turning, deputies said she crossed into the eastbound lane, clipped a utility pole and struck a tree. 

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, deputies said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash and have not released her name.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lt. Gov. Jones vows investigation after ATF goes to Adventure Outdoors gun store

Before You Leave, Check This Out