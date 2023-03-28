16-year-old killed in Forsyth County crash, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies said that a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash Monday night.
It happened while the teen was driving along Haw Creek Road. She was on her way back from Cumming when she came upon a curve, according to deputies.
Instead of turning, deputies said she crossed into the eastbound lane, clipped a utility pole and struck a tree.
She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, deputies said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash and have not released her name.