'It's not fair' | Mom of 16-year-old killed in Jonesboro double homicide begs people to put down guns

16-year-old Robert Shaw and a 19-year-old were killed outside Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road. No one has been arrested.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Questions still remain as Clayton County Police continue to investigate a double homicide that happened last week

Robert Shaw, 16, and an unidentified 19-year-old man died. Police have not identified either victim, however, Shaw's family confirmed to 11Alive that he was one of the victims in the Columbus Day shooting in Jonesboro.

"I'm hurting. Nobody knows how it feels. It hurts so bad. My son is gone, I will never see him again. l cry every night. I just miss my baby," explained Robert Shaw's mother, Shekia Shaw.

Robert and the other victim were outside a townhouse at the Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road in Jonesboro on Monday, Oct. 10. Clayton County Police have not released any details regarding what happened but 11Alive confirmed gunshots rang out just after 3 p.m. Robert died on scene. The other victim died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

"It's not fair, it's not fair. It's not fair they took the other boy's life," Shekia said.

Shekia said her son recently celebrated his 16th birthday. He had his whole life ahead of him until a split-second decision ripped it all away.

"I lost my son, he was only 16 and y'all don't know the pain I go through every morning waking up not to see my son. Only thing I can do is look at pictures," she said.

Shekia did have a message for whoever killed her son.

"I know who you are. I just want you to come forward. I know exactly who you are. I’m hurting. Y'all took my son away from me and I want justice for my son," she said.

As a mother and a member of the Jonesboro community, she wants to see gun violence stop.



"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, my son was not the target. They need to put the guns down because people are losing their kids," she explained.

The family created an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of Robert's services.