17-year-old in custody after several attempted armed robberies, shots fired in Athens, police say

The teen fired shots in at least four separate incidents, injuring at least two people, according to authorities.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after Athens-Clarke County police said he is connected to a string of shootings and attempted robberies in the Athens area.

Investigators said the teen was the gunman behind at least four incidents in which shots were fired. The first happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. according to a release from Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Officers were called to Parkview Homes after a woman said a man pointed a gun at her, police said.

She told officers she heard gunshots and went outside to see where they were coming from and was met with the other end of a gun. She wasn't hurt, according to investigators. Police said they did find a vehicle that was struck by a bullet.

Not long after, officers said they got another call about an attempted armed robbery by Newton Street and Waddell Street, not far from the University of Georgia campus. Police said a person with a gun demanded money from a 21-year-old man. The man ran off with the person firing a shot after him, according to police. The man was not hurt.

Police were later called to Lake Drive and Lake Place around 5:40 p.m. after a 16-year-old was shot. The teen was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, ACCPD said.

As officers were investigating the Lake Drive shooting, ACCPD received another call about an armed robbery where shots were fired at a Shell gas station along Tallassee Road, a department news release said. No injuries were reported at the gas station, ACCPD said.

Investigators arrived at the gas station and heard gunshots being fired at the laundromat nearby, according to police. That's where officers found an 18-year-old with a face injury, likely from broken glass, according to authorities. Police said she would be OK.

Authorities said they identified the suspect vehicle and got into briefly chased him down Tallassee Road before the vehicle crashed into the area of Ramble Hills Drive. The driver ran from the scene, police said.

Officers chased the driver and took him into custody, ACCPD said.

Authorities later identified him as a 17-year-old and said he will be facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges in connection with the incidents on Tallassee Road.