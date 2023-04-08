17-year-old shot by police in South Fulton after demanding teen drop gun, GBI says

The teen was rushed to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 17-year-old was shot by police in South Fulton on Friday after he allegedly held a gun under his shirt but didn't drop it when he was commanded to, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

South Fulton Police officers first responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person along Burdett Road just before 6:45 p.m. GBI stated that officers immediately saw the teen holding the gun and directed him to show them his hands. He was shot once by one of the officers, GBI said.

He was rushed to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Officers recovered a pistol at the scene where he was shot. No officers were injured in the incident, authorities said.