Cobb Police say 17-year-old died in motorcycle accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police on Saturday identified 17-year-old Gabriel McLachlan of Kennesaw as the person killed in a motorcycle accident the day before.

The department said it happened on Piedmont Road just before noon on Friday.

According to Cobb Police, a 25-year-old driving a Volkswagen Jetta was turning left onto Piedmont Road when the oncoming motorcycle, a 2022 Kawasaki EX400, struck the front left of the car.

"McLachlan was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest," on the other side of the road, a police release said.

It's not clear if the driver of the Jetta, who is from Rockmart in Polk County, will be charged. He was not injured.