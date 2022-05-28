Cobb Police say 17-year-old died in motorcycle accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police on Saturday identified 17-year-old Gabriel McLachlan of Kennesaw as the person killed in a motorcycle accident the day before.
The department said it happened on Piedmont Road just before noon on Friday.
According to Cobb Police, a 25-year-old driving a Volkswagen Jetta was turning left onto Piedmont Road when the oncoming motorcycle, a 2022 Kawasaki EX400, struck the front left of the car.
"McLachlan was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest," on the other side of the road, a police release said.
It's not clear if the driver of the Jetta, who is from Rockmart in Polk County, will be charged. He was not injured.
"This fatal crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987," police said.