17-year-old shot several times while driving near DeKalb gas station, police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was shot several times while driving in the area of a gas station Tuesday night, according to DeKalb Police.

Authorities responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. When officers arrived, the DeKalb Police Department said they found the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries, DeKalb Police said.

Investigators said he told them he was driving in the area when "unknown persons" shot at him.

11Alive had a crew at the scene, where we saw several police cars at the Chevron gas station.

DeKalb Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.