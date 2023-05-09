x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

17-year-old shot several times while driving near DeKalb gas station, police say

Here's what we know.
Credit: Cody Dallas/ WXIA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was shot several times while driving in the area of a gas station Tuesday night, according to DeKalb Police.

Authorities responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. When officers arrived, the DeKalb Police Department said they found the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries, DeKalb Police said.  

Investigators said he told them he was driving in the area when "unknown persons" shot at him. 

11Alive had a crew at the scene, where we saw several police cars at the Chevron gas station. 

DeKalb Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

Credit: Cody Dallas/ WXIA

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

17-year-old shot several times while driving near DeKalb gas station, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out