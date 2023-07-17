17-year-old boy shot multiple times in parking lot of Southlake Mall, Morrow Police say

Here's what we know.

MORROW, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Southlake Mall Monday afternoon, Morrow Police said.

Authorities responded to the mall parking lot at 4:35 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old shot.

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition, the police department said.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene and saw police investigating near a maroon car. At least a dozen evidence markers were spotted in the parking lot.

Investigators said they're still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrow Police Department at (770) 961-4006.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.