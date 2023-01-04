18 displaced after fire breaks out inside Clayton County apartment complex, officials say

In total, 15 adults and three children were displaced by the fire, authorities said. None of them were reported to have any injuries.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A fire broke out inside a Clayton County apartment complex Saturday evening leaving at least 18 people displaced, including three children, fire officials said.

Around 7 p.m., firefighters with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Villas at Hannover apartment complex in Stockbridge to a reported fire in the 1000 building.

After crews arrived, they realized the building had 24 units that were separated by firewall. Firefighters said the blaze was "quickly extinguished" with damage to two of the units. The other units were mostly impacted by smoke.

In total, 15 adults and three children were displaced by the fire, authorities said. None of them were reported to have any injuries.

Utilities were cut off to all apartment units in the 1000 building until they can inspect it and deem it safe to return.