5-year-old among youngest victims in Thanksgiving holiday crashes, Georgia authorities say

A teen and her father from Canton were among the victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — More than a dozen people died on Georgia's roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, troopers said.

Georgia State Patrol said during the 102-hour travel period, troopers investigated three fatal crashes. Local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 deadly crashes, meaning at least 18 people died.

GSP's holiday period started on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Eleven police departments reported investigating deadly crashes to GSP during that time period. Metro Atlanta counties including Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Henry counties are among the departments that reported fatal crashes, according to GSP. Cherokee County Police Department had two of the 18 deadly crashes.

One of the crashes that happened in Cherokee County occurred on Knox Bridge Highway on Thanksgiving Day. Deputies said former Creekview High School volleyball player Alivia Mynes and her father, Chris, died in a four-vehicle wreck. Alivia's mother and sister were hurt in the crash but survived.

Three people were also killed on Thanksgiving morning in a wrong-way crash along I-75 in Bibb County by Macon. One of the victims was 5-year-old Camryn Anderson from Atlanta. Two 27-year-olds also died in the crash.

Troopers also investigated 590 traffic crashes across the state, noting nearly 300 injuries, according to GSP. Authorities also arrested more than 300 people accused of driving under the influence and issued more than 8,600 citations.

GSP said these numbers can change as reports continue to trail in.