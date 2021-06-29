18-wheeler overturns, lanes blocked on I-285 East

Here's what we know

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-285 Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred between just east of Jonesboro Road and involved another vehicle. DeKalb County officials said Atlanta Fire is responding to the scene.

Red Alert 🚨 A mind numbing jam with a TT wreck I-285 EB past Jonesboro Rd. Only the far left lane is open and traffic jams back to I-85 at the airport. Use I-75/85 NB to I-20 EB back to I-285 in DeKalb Co. @11AliveTraffic @11AliveNews #11Alive pic.twitter.com/rNc3nPmmqS — Crash Clark (@CrashClark) June 29, 2021

There are also reports that there are people trapped.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, one car and a truck are involved in the crash; four lanes are blocked.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.