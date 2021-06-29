18-wheeler overturns, lanes blocked on I-285 East

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-285 Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred between just east of Jonesboro Road and involved another vehicle. DeKalb County officials said Atlanta Fire is responding to the scene.
There are also reports that there are people trapped.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, one car and a truck are involved in the crash; four lanes are blocked.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.
11Alive will update this story as more details become available.