DeKalb Police: 18-year-old mother arrested after abandoning child near I-20

The 2-year-old was not hurt.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is accused of child cruelty after police said she abandoned her child on the side of the interstate.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to Interstate 20 Friday evening after reports of an abandoned vehicle with a child inside. Police said they arrived at the area of Wesley Chapel Road by I-20 westbound around 5:30 p.m. and found a 2-year-old child in a car seat alone in the vehicle.

The toddler didn't seem to be hurt, according to police. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation before being released to the custody of the state's Division of Family and Children Services.

Officers were able to find the child's 18-year-old mother and arrested her based on evidence collected during their investigation.