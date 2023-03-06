18-year-old shot in Athens, suffers life-threatening injury, police say

Police believe the teen was shot off Thumpa Avenue. Currently, he is being treated for a life-threatening injury.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and left seriously hurt in Athens.

On Saturday, March 4, Athens-Clarke County Police were called to the 100 block of Thumpa Avenue after shots were fired. While investigating, officers were told that an 18-year-old boy had just arrived at a nearby hospital.

Police believe the teen was shot off Thumpa Avenue. Currently, he is being treated for a life-threatening injury, according to a Facebook post from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.